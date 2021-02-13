Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of HIHO opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.43. Highway has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.15% of Highway worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

