Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the January 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:SNLN opened at $16.12 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter.

