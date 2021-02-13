Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

