Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.05-6.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $61.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.20.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

