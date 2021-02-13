Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 6.05-6.15 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $61.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.
