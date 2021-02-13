Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Holdings Lifted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $392.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. Research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup raised Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

