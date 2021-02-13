Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Herc posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Herc.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 987.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Herc by 1,702.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Herc stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.88. 105,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,353. Herc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

