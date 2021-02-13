Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $330.30

Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.30 and traded as low as $328.00. Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) shares last traded at $330.00, with a volume of 200,861 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 330.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 316.85. The stock has a market cap of £468.10 million and a PE ratio of 94.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 657.14%.

In other Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) news, insider Timothy Clissold bought 10,000 shares of Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £300 ($391.95).

About Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL)

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

