Hellenic Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $114.76 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00003434 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $114.76 million and $300,501.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.30 or 0.00435755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

