Helix Reaches Market Cap of $177,296.55 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. Helix has a market capitalization of $177,296.55 and $119.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helix has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 31,679,092 coins and its circulating supply is 31,543,171 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Buying and Selling Helix

Helix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

