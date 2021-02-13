HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €79.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.82 ($78.61).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

ETR HEI opened at €64.02 ($75.32) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12-month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12-month high of €69.70 ($82.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.66.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.