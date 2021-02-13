Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Short Interest Update

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HLAN remained flat at $$85.50 during trading on Friday. 144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $170.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.02.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

