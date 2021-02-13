Head to Head Survey: Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and SOS (NYSE:SOS)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and SOS (NYSE:SOS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

77.1% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and SOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $817.22 million 3.83 $173.37 million $5.45 18.41 SOS $46.65 million 1.04 -$9.90 million N/A N/A

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 21.64% 18.98% 6.22% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Walker & Dunlop and SOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 1 3 0 2.75 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus price target of $90.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.66%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than SOS.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats SOS on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It also provides multifamily finance for manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction. Additionally, the company offers property sales brokerage, underwriting and risk management, and servicing and asset management services; and short-term and senior secured debt financing products. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.