Head to Head Review: Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) & e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 5.42% 14.62% 10.73% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and e.Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 5 6 0 2.55 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and e.Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.57 billion 3.93 $301.45 million $3.47 22.71 e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats e.Digital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio. The Custom Mixed Signal segment offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), Sub-PMICs, Charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, motor control ICs, solid state drive ICs, and custom ethernet ICs for portable and mobile devices, automotive infotainment systems, solid state drives, and gaming applications. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment provides configurable mixed-signal ICs, AC/DC power conversion ICs, LED drivers, SSL LED drivers, PMICs, and Sub-PMICs for mobile and embedded power, TVs, monitors, automotive, and battery and tethered applications. The Connectivity & Audio segment offers Bluetooth low energy ICs, low power Wi-Fi system on chips, voice over digital enhanced cordless telecommunications, Digital audio and audio CODEC ICs, and audio CODECs for ordless phones and professional audio, headsets and headphones, computing, portable media players, and audio accessories applications. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

