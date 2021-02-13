Head-To-Head Review: ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) & Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Afya has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ATA Creativity Global and Afya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Afya 0 3 4 0 2.57

Afya has a consensus price target of $27.60, suggesting a potential upside of 16.75%. Given Afya’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Afya is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -66.01% -37.42% -16.01% Afya 26.75% 13.38% 9.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Afya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 9.91 -$17.56 million N/A N/A Afya $182.42 million 11.63 $39.00 million $0.70 33.77

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Afya beats ATA Creativity Global on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil and mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, dentistry, pedagogy, nutrition, physiotherapy, psychology, architecture, veterinary medicine, and others. In addition, the company provides distance learning residency preparatory courses through its online platform; and develops and sells printed and digital medical education content. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 19 undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses consisted of 12 operating units and seven approved units. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

