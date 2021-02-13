Head to Head Contrast: Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) & ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and ServisFirst Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $8.07 billion 2.15 $1.79 billion $3.84 10.55 ServisFirst Bancshares $414.79 million 5.91 $149.24 million $2.74 16.59

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than ServisFirst Bancshares. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Citizens Financial Group and ServisFirst Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 1 4 9 0 2.57 ServisFirst Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $41.12, suggesting a potential upside of 1.47%. ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.01%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 13.04% 5.30% 0.62% ServisFirst Bancshares 38.46% 17.79% 1.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats ServisFirst Bancshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and loan syndications, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 2,700 ATMs and 1,100 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 135 retail and commercial non-branch offices. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SF Intermediate Holding Company, Inc., operates as a real estate investment trust for the United States income tax purposes; and holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 20 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Mobile, Baldwin, and Houston Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County in South Carolina; and Davidson County in Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

