Head-To-Head Comparison: Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) vs. Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Science Applications International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aspyra and Science Applications International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A Science Applications International 0 0 9 0 3.00

Science Applications International has a consensus target price of $99.88, indicating a potential upside of 3.79%. Given Science Applications International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Aspyra.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspyra and Science Applications International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International $6.38 billion 0.88 $226.00 million $5.66 17.00

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Aspyra.

Profitability

This table compares Aspyra and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International 2.99% 25.09% 6.45%

Volatility & Risk

Aspyra has a beta of -2, suggesting that its stock price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Aspyra on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspyra Company Profile

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; U.S. Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and Department of Justice and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

