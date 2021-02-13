Head-To-Head Analysis: Otelco (OTEL) & Its Competitors

Otelco (NASDAQ: OTEL) is one of 90 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Otelco to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Otelco and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otelco 11.05% 31.88% 5.53% Otelco Competitors -96.12% -2.22% -0.77%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Otelco and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otelco 0 0 1 0 3.00 Otelco Competitors 915 2766 2651 123 2.31

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 37.53%. Given Otelco’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Otelco has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Otelco and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Otelco $62.77 million $7.80 million 5.09 Otelco Competitors $15.26 billion $745.92 million 23.83

Otelco’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Otelco. Otelco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Otelco has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otelco’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Otelco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Otelco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Otelco rivals beat Otelco on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services. The company also provides network access services comprising the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; digital high-speed data lines and ancillary services, such as web hosting and computer virus protection; and basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, and pay per view cable television services. In addition, it offers Internet protocol television; wireless security systems and system monitoring services; and private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional IT engineering services for mission-critical software applications for small and mid-sized companies. Further, the company rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services. It primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

