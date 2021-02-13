HCR Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 736,504 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

SH stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

