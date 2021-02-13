HCR Wealth Advisors Invests $126,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021 // Comments off

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 109,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 974,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,721,000 after acquiring an additional 55,126 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 114,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 137.4% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.