HCR Wealth Advisors Invests $126,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 109,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 974,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,721,000 after acquiring an additional 55,126 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 114,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 137.4% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

