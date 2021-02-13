HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 150 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,698,000.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $77.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $88.68.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

