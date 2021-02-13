HC Wainwright Raises Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Price Target to $16.00

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CPST has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Turbine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPST opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. Capstone Turbine has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.79.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Turbine news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at $497,694.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Capstone Turbine by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

