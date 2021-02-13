Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.06

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.06 and traded as high as $25.02. Haynes International shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 127,119 shares trading hands.

HAYN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $319.71 million, a PE ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 241.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Haynes International by 213.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Haynes International by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Haynes International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

