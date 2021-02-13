Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $108.86

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.86 and traded as high as $120.00. Harworth Group shares last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 28,460 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £369.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03.

In related news, insider Patrick Bourke bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($54,873.27).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

