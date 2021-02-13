Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) (LON:HANA) Shares Gap Down to $212.00

Shares of Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) (LON:HANA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $212.00, but opened at $204.00. Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) shares last traded at $208.00, with a volume of 269,360 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £167.90 million and a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 185.21.

Get Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) alerts:

In other news, insider William Salomon bought 102,300 shares of Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £209,715 ($273,993.99). Insiders purchased a total of 217,723 shares of company stock valued at $44,991,176 in the last 90 days.

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.