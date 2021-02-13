Handshake Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.46 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Handshake has a market cap of $70.46 million and $854,419.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 39% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,491.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,855.98 or 0.03908060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.43 or 0.00426246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $583.72 or 0.01229103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.81 or 0.00496526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.97 or 0.00429492 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.64 or 0.00308779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 354,447,370 coins. Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

