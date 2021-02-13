H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.