Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (GUN.V) (CVE:GUN) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Shares of Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (GUN.V) (CVE:GUN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.68. Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (GUN.V) shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 2,400 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$25.67 million and a PE ratio of 25.65.

About Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (GUN.V) (CVE:GUN)

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Talapoosa gold-silver project comprising 509 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 14,870 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

