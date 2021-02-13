Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $134.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Guidewire is well-poised to benefit from higher license and subscription revenues. The company’s subscription-based offerings are gaining from robust adoption of InsuranceSuite Cloud platform. Furthermore, the company's focus on enhancing Guidewire Cloud platform with new capabilities including digital frameworks, automation, tooling and other cloud services is also expected to boost sales of subscription-based solutions. Strategic acquisitions and collaborations bode well for Guidewire in the long haul. Although, the company’s shares have underperformed in the past year, these factors are expected to help it grow in 2021. Nevertheless, reduction in demand for the company’s software management services due to increasing cloud implementations is a headwind along with lengthening sales cycles and COVID-19 outbreak-related uncertainty.”

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.44.

GWRE stock opened at $128.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.37. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $572,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,107.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $241,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,509,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,306 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,489,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,613,000 after purchasing an additional 66,081 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

