Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Hits New 52-Week High at $169.69

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $169.69 and last traded at $168.91, with a volume of 17964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $60,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 981,391 shares of company stock valued at $156,505,110. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Guardant Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 121.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 300,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

