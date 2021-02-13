Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Hits New 52-Week High at $169.69

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $169.69 and last traded at $168.91, with a volume of 17964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.02.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 0.57.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Guardant Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 121.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 300,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.
