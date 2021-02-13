Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of GFED opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $24.35.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFED. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

