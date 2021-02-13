GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the January 14th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS GGTTF traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,614,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. GTEC has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.58.
GTEC Company Profile
