GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the January 14th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GGTTF traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,614,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. GTEC has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

Get GTEC alerts:

GTEC Company Profile

GTEC Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes cannabis and its derivatives in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for GTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.