GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Chimerix worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Chimerix by 546.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Chimerix stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $621.33 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.