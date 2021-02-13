GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 338,292 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAOI opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

In other news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

