GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,734 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Ryerson worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryerson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $496.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.80. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.