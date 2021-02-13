GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan bought 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,213.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

