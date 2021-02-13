GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $653,000 Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 195.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in The Macerich by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 407,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 133,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30,292 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 6.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The Macerich by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Macerich by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 43,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

