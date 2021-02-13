GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.24.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $66.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 117.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. Brinker International’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

