GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 32,298 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of Comtech Telecommunications as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CMTL stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $702.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

