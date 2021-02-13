Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the January 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GBOOY stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
Recommended Story: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.