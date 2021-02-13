Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Stake Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

