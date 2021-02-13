Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $621.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to post $621.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $643.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $604.90 million. Griffon posted sales of $566.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GFF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

In other news, Director Henry A. Alpert purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Griffon by 85.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Griffon by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. 191,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78. Griffon has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

