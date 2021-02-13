Gregory F. Milzcik Acquires 2,310 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,840,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,172,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 394,865 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after acquiring an additional 314,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 270,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

