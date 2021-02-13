GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,269. The company has a market cap of $635.74 million and a PE ratio of -237.21. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GP. Maxim Group increased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

