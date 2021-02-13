Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Short Interest Up 827.3% in January

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 827.3% from the January 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Clarus Securities boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of GBOKF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.03. 295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.51.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.

