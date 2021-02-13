Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.35. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 360,975 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$457.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Jim Zadra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$264,837.81.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (TSE:GPR)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.