Great Elm Group (GEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter.

GEG opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. Great Elm Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

