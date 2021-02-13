Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,332 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 133,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,281,000 after buying an additional 102,951 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after buying an additional 177,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

