Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,865 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,865 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after acquiring an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,758,000 after buying an additional 138,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after buying an additional 1,237,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $116.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

