Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 65.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after acquiring an additional 298,282 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $22,911,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,878,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $119.43 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.51.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

