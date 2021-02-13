Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Sells $29,141.60 in Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever sold 7,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $29,141.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,167 shares in the company, valued at $190,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $43.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

