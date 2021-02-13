Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Sells $29,141.60 in Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever sold 7,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $29,141.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,167 shares in the company, valued at $190,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $43.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
